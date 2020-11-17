Advertisement

Pfizer files for authorization on coronavirus vaccine

By CNN Staff
Published: Nov. 17, 2020 at 6:23 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - The pharmaceutical company Pfizer is preparing to file emergency use authorization for a COVID-19 vaccine, the company’s CEO says.

Last week, Pfizer announced its coronavirus vaccine appeared to be more than 90% effective, based on an earlier date.

The vaccine did not have enough research to seek emergency use authorization from the United States Food and Drug Administration.

The federal agency said it wanted at least two months of safety data on at least half of the trial’s volunteers.

The company says the vaccine trial has now reached its safety milestone.

Copyright 2020 CNN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

“Despite the health order that limited mass gatherings to 10 people that was signed in April...
Health order to limit mass gatherings signed
Henry Stuck
UPDATE | Man arrested for burglary after homeowner holds him at gunpoint
An elderly woman died Monday after a house fire in the Fraziers Bottom area of Putnam County,...
UPDATE | Elderly woman dead after Putnam County fire
A woman was hit and killed by a train near Kanawha Terrace and MacCorkle Avenue Southwest in...
Woman hit and killed by train
This comes after a shooting outside of the bar over the weekend.
Bar’s license temporarily suspended by WV ABCA

Latest News

In this May 22, 2019 file photo, Department of Homeland Security Cybersecurity and...
Trump fires head of DHS election security agency
Acting Secretary of Defense Christopher Miller speaks during a meeting with Lithuanian Minister...
Pentagon to cut troop levels to 2,500 in Iraq, Afghanistan
Trump cutting troops in Afghanistan, Iraq
COVID-19
Another COVID-19 death, 32 more cases in Jackson County, Ohio
Facing Hunger Food Bank
Facing Hunger Food Bank seeing increased holiday need