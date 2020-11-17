Advertisement

Scioto County reporting 51 new cases of COVID-19

Coronavirus
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Nov. 17, 2020 at 2:59 PM EST
SCIOTO COUNTY, Ohio (WSAZ) - Scioto County is reporting 51 new cases of COVID-19. The Ohio Department of Health announcing the new cases Tuesday.

The new cases brings the total number in the county to 1,618 since the start of the pandemic.

The ODH also reported an additional 36 people have recovered from the virus, bringing the total to 1,029 that have recovered.

One more person has been hospitalized in the county with the virus.

Scioto County still remains on a Level 3 Public Health Emergency.

Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine announced Tuesday that a statewide curfew would begin Thursday, Nov. 19 at 10 p.m. in response to the rising case numbers across the state.

The curfew will be in effect for 21 days and will last from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. each night.

