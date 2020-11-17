Advertisement

Small businesses booming in Prestonsburg

3 welcomed to the area
By Kimberly Keagy
Published: Nov. 16, 2020 at 7:34 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
PRESTONSBURG, Ky. (WSAZ) - The city of Prestonsburg is seeing a small business boom, welcoming three new storefronts to the area. Two clothing boutiques are already up and running, and a restaurant will open in the near future.

For Mod Chic owner, Brittany Lamb, it’s a dream finally coming to life.

" I was going to open up a store online, but I decided I wanted to do it right and open a brick and mortar first," Lamb said. “What better location than to open the store in my hometown?”

Her store sits on West Court Street and with the foot traffic downtown, Lamb says it’s the prime location for a boutique.

Prestonsburg Mayor Les Stapleton is happy to see businesses investing in the area.

“We are just excited ... especially in the middle of COVID,” Stapleton said. “We’re tickled to death to have businesses here in town, money turning over, our people enjoying this money and not leaving to go to Lexington or Myrtle Beach.”

Just down the road, Rustic Oak is a clothing boutique led by a mother and daughter duo, Sherri and Kelsi Pennington, who say shopping small goes further than the price tag.

“I think she’s learning every day what it takes to run a business, and it’s not all fun and games, there’s a lot of work to this,” said Sherri Pennington, as she teaches her daughter about the entrepreneurial process.

The location or name of the restaurant has not been announced yet.

