Advertisement

Snowshoe delays opening until Dec. 4 because of unseasonably warm month

Snowshoe has announced it's delaying its opening until Dec. 4.
Snowshoe has announced it's delaying its opening until Dec. 4.(Snowshoe Ski Resort)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Nov. 17, 2020 at 3:33 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

POCAHONTAS COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Snowshoe has announced it’s delaying opening day for the 2020/2021 winter season.

Snowshoe will now open for the winter season on Dec. 4.

The ski resort says it is experiencing an unseasonably warm November and there has been a lack of snowmaking opportunities.

The resort says despite the fact that the ski lifts won’t be running for a couple more weeks, it still plans to open the mountaintop village for dining, shipping and adventure activities in time for Thanksgiving.

Copyright 2020 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

“Despite the health order that limited mass gatherings to 10 people that was signed in April...
Health order to limit mass gatherings signed
Henry Stuck
UPDATE | Man arrested for burglary after homeowner holds him at gunpoint
An elderly woman died Monday after a house fire in the Fraziers Bottom area of Putnam County,...
UPDATE | Elderly woman dead after Putnam County fire
A person has been hit and killed by a train near Kanawha Terrace and MacCorkle Avenue southwest...
Pedestrian hit by train
This comes after a shooting outside of the bar over the weekend.
Bar’s license temporarily suspended by WV ABCA

Latest News

There are 48 new cases. There are 4,925 total cases in the county.
Another coronavirus death in Kanawha County
A woman convicted of killing and sexually abusing another woman last year in St. Albans, West...
Woman sentenced in Kanawha County murder
Coronavirus in Kentucky
Nearly 3,000 new COVID-19 cases and 33 deaths in Kentucky
Coronavirus
Scioto County reporting 51 new cases of COVID-19