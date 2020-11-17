Snowshoe delays opening until Dec. 4 because of unseasonably warm month

POCAHONTAS COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Snowshoe has announced it’s delaying opening day for the 2020/2021 winter season.

Snowshoe will now open for the winter season on Dec. 4.

The ski resort says it is experiencing an unseasonably warm November and there has been a lack of snowmaking opportunities.

The resort says despite the fact that the ski lifts won’t be running for a couple more weeks, it still plans to open the mountaintop village for dining, shipping and adventure activities in time for Thanksgiving.

