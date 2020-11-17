Advertisement

Times, TV schedule set for first three Kentucky games

No. 10 Kentucky will open the season against Morehead State on November 25 at 6:00.
Dontaie Allen. Photo by Chet White | UK Athletics
Dontaie Allen. Photo by Chet White | UK Athletics(UK Athletics)
By Alex Walker
Published: Nov. 17, 2020 at 4:44 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - No. 10 Kentucky will open the season against Morehead State on November 25 at 6:00. Tip-off from Rupp Arena will air on the SEC Network.

On November 27, the Wildcats will face Brad Calipari and Detroit at 6:00 on the SEC Network.

On November 29, Kentucky will wrap up the Bluegrass Showcase against Richmond at 1:00 on ESPN. The Spiders have received votes in the AP Preseason Top 25 and have been picked to win the Atlantic 10.

Copyright 2020 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

“Despite the health order that limited mass gatherings to 10 people that was signed in April...
Health order to limit mass gatherings signed
Henry Stuck
UPDATE | Man arrested for burglary after homeowner holds him at gunpoint
An elderly woman died Monday after a house fire in the Fraziers Bottom area of Putnam County,...
UPDATE | Elderly woman dead after Putnam County fire
A woman was hit and killed by a train near Kanawha Terrace and MacCorkle Avenue Southwest in...
Woman hit and killed by train
This comes after a shooting outside of the bar over the weekend.
Bar’s license temporarily suspended by WV ABCA

Latest News

The reigning player of the year made it official Monday night.
GW’s Kalissa Lacy makes it official
KALISSA LACY SIGNS WITH MOREHEAD STATE
KALISSA LACY SIGNS WITH MOREHEAD STATE
Marshall helmet
Herd vs. Charlotte is off!
Grant Wells wins CUSA award again in 2020
Grant Wells wins CUSA award for 3rd time in 2020