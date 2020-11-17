Times, TV schedule set for first three Kentucky games

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - No. 10 Kentucky will open the season against Morehead State on November 25 at 6:00. Tip-off from Rupp Arena will air on the SEC Network.

On November 27, the Wildcats will face Brad Calipari and Detroit at 6:00 on the SEC Network.

On November 29, Kentucky will wrap up the Bluegrass Showcase against Richmond at 1:00 on ESPN. The Spiders have received votes in the AP Preseason Top 25 and have been picked to win the Atlantic 10.

Copyright 2020 WKYT. All rights reserved.