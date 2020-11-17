Toyota donates $200,000 to Putnam County Schools for e-learning access

PUTNAM COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) – The Toyota USA Foundation is helping students in Putnam County get logged in and connected for e-learning.

During Monday night’s Putnam County Board of Education meeting, the foundation presented a $200,000 check to educators.

The funds will help provide WiFi access to hundreds of Putnam County families for e-learning access. A company spokesperson says youth are future leaders and they deserve access to educational materials.

Lakeview Elementary School Principal Lisa Lewis said the help is coming at just the right time, as students are still having difficulty connecting to the internet.

“It does come at a good time because we are remote right now and not all parents can drive into the school to the parking lot to access the West Virginia Kids Connect WiFi that’s available,” Lewis said. “But this will be another opportunity for them to be engaged.”

The grant is among 31 grants awarded by Toyota nationwide that total more than $3.4 million.

