Two-vehicle accident shuts down both Northbound lanes of Corridor G N in South Charleston
Published: Nov. 17, 2020 at 11:39 AM EST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A two-vehicle accident has shut down both Northbound lanes of Corridor G N at Broundland Road in South Charleston.
It happened around 11:15 a.m. Tuesday.
Kanawha County Dispatchers say there are injuries but they don’t know the extent of them yet.
It’s still unclear if anyone is being transported to the hospital.
This is a developing story.
