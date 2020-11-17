Advertisement

Two-vehicle accident shuts down both Northbound lanes of Corridor G N in South Charleston

By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Nov. 17, 2020 at 11:39 AM EST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A two-vehicle accident has shut down both Northbound lanes of Corridor G N at Broundland Road in South Charleston.

It happened around 11:15 a.m. Tuesday.

Kanawha County Dispatchers say there are injuries but they don’t know the extent of them yet.

It’s still unclear if anyone is being transported to the hospital.

This is a developing story.

