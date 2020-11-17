Woman sentenced in Kanawha County murder

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) – A woman convicted of killing and sexually abusing another woman last year in St. Albans was sentenced Tuesday to more than 40 years in prison, judicial officials say.

Courtney Wallace, who’s in her early 20s, was convicted of stabbing and killing Cherri Simpson. According to police, Wallace was a friend of Simpson’s daughter. Investigators say Simpson also had been sexually assaulted.

The incident happened January 2019 at a home in the 2700 block of Furlong Avenue in St. Albans.

Officials say Wallace was sentenced to 40 years on a second-degree murder charge and from one to five years on a first-degree sexual abuse charge. She received 670 days credit for time already served.

Wallace also was served to 50 years of supervised release.

