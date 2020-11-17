WVU announces undergrad courses moving online ahead of holiday break, end of fall semester

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WSAZ) - West Virginia University has announced it is moving all undergraduate courses online ahead of the holiday break and end of fall semester due to increasing COVID-19 numbers.

WVU has announced that instruction will move online Nov. 23-24 for the main campus in Morgantown and campuses in Beckley and Keyser.

Some Health Sciences programs will be excluded, and faculty who teach graduate and professional-level courses may determine whether to teach in person on Monday and Tuesday.

Students in those programs should check with their instructors ahead of time.

The university says the deadline to withdraw from courses has been extended to Dec. 4.

“Now more than ever, we ask our students, faculty and staff to stay home and away from those outside of your immediate bubble as much as possible,” Dr. Carmen Burrell, medical director of WVU Medicine Student Health and Urgent Care, said. “If you have to be out or travel, follow the safety guidance that has been put in place to protect you and others, especially our more vulnerable residents.”

Libraries will remain open but may have limited hours. Research labs will also remain open and continue to follow current research protocols.

Students, faculty and staff are also being encouraged to pre-register for free voluntary COVID-19 testing Nov. 23-24 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the WVU Student Rec Center.

Additional testing opportunities will also be available Nov. 23-24 for students, as well as faculty and staff.

In conjunction with WVU and the West Virginia National Guard, the Monongalia County Health Department will hold free COVID-19 testing Friday, Nov. 20, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the WVU Student Rec Center.

Copyright 2020 WSAZ. All rights reserved.