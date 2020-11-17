Advertisement

YWCA Sojourner’s Shelter to receive three new water heaters

A homeless shelter in Charleston will be seeing some upgrades before the end of the year.
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Nov. 16, 2020 at 9:23 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A homeless shelter in Charleston will be seeing some upgrades before the end of the year.

At Monday’s Charleston City Council meeting, a motion was unanimously approved to purchase three new water heaters for the YWCA Sojourner’s Shelter.

Officials with the Sojourner’s Shelter tell WSAZ that their current heaters are old and rusted.

The new heaters will be purchased with CDBG funds from a business in South Charleston. The total cost runs just over 43 thousand dollars.

Margaret Taylor, Director of YWCA Sojourner’s Shelter, said, “The City is very good to us. They work hard to help us address the needs of the City’s most vulnerable citizens.”

Sojourner’s is currently holding a fundraiser called Foodie Feast, where they’ve teamed with local businesses to raise funds. Two restaurants will be giving a portion of their sales to the shelter each day. Here’s where you can eat locally to support the shelter:

Tuesday: Pies & Pints and Big Joe’s

Wednesday: Gonzoburger and Mi Cocina De Amor

Thursday: Nosh and Soho’s

Friday: The Lookout Bar & Grill

Saturday: Ichiban & Ellen’s Homemade Ice Cream

