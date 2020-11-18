Advertisement

14 COVID-19 deaths in West Virginia

Coronavirus in West Virginia
Coronavirus in West Virginia(AP Images)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Nov. 18, 2020 at 10:03 AM EST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - There have been 14 deaths related to the coronavirus in West Virginia.

According to the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR), as of 10:00 a.m., November 18, 2020, there have been 955,928 total confirmatory laboratory results received for COVID-19, with 36,277 total cases and 612 deaths.

The deaths include an 86-year old female from Cabell County, a 44-year old male from Mingo County, a 78-year old female from Mercer County, a 90-year old female from Brooke County, a 68-year old male from Wyoming County, a 74-year old female from Kanawha County, a 72-year old female from Roane County, a 76-year old male from Nicholas County, an 81-year old female from Wood County,  an 86-year old male from Harrison County, a 62-year old male from Wayne County, a 92-year old male from Jefferson County, a 76-year old male from Logan County, and a 94-year old male from Jefferson County.

There are 11,172 active cases.

241493 people have recovered

CASES PER COUNTY: Barbour (281), Berkeley (2,379), Boone (538), Braxton (97), Brooke (421), Cabell (2,303), Calhoun (46), Clay (100), Doddridge (91), Fayette (987), Gilmer (180), Grant (249), Greenbrier (336), Hampshire (233), Hancock (432), Hardy (170), Harrison (919), Jackson (592), Jefferson (1,028), Kanawha (4,855), Lewis (204), Lincoln (363), Logan (949), Marion (635), Marshall (864), Mason (274), McDowell (515), Mercer (1,108), Mineral (733), Mingo (859), Monongalia (2,863), Monroe (305), Morgan (215), Nicholas (275), Ohio (1,143), Pendleton (88), Pleasants (64), Pocahontas (82), Preston (376), Putnam (1,470), Raleigh (1,165), Randolph (584), Ritchie (100), Roane (139), Summers (227), Taylor (232), Tucker (83), Tyler (110), Upshur (386), Wayne (849), Webster (49), Wetzel (340), Wirt (73), Wood (1,779), Wyoming (539).

Turkey Trot 2020