2 more deaths, 83 additional COVID-19 cases in Kanawha County

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) – Two more deaths and 83 more COVID-19 cases are reported in Kanawha County.

The Kanawha-Charleston Health Department made that announcement Wednesday, saying the latest victims were two men – ages 82 and 85. Their deaths bring the countywide death toll to 127.

Meanwhile, the total number of cases is up to 5,008, 404 of which are probable.

Active cases are at 984, and recovered cases are at 3,897.

Copyright 2020 WSAZ. All rights reserved.