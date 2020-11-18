24 new COVID-19 cases confirmed in Greenup County
Published: Nov. 17, 2020 at 9:43 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
GREENUP COUNTY, Ky. (WSAZ) – Twenty-four new COVID-19 cases are reported in Greenup County.
The Greenup County Health Department made that announcement Tuesday, saying the latest cases range from a 14-year-old girl to three women in their 70s.
All are isolating at home.
Since the pandemic started, there have been 1,015 cases, 676 which have recovered.
Three hundred twenty-five of the cases remain active.
There have been 14 deaths.
