24 new COVID-19 cases confirmed in Greenup County

GREENUP COUNTY, Ky. (WSAZ) – Twenty-four new COVID-19 cases are reported in Greenup County.

The Greenup County Health Department made that announcement Tuesday, saying the latest cases range from a 14-year-old girl to three women in their 70s.

All are isolating at home.

Since the pandemic started, there have been 1,015 cases, 676 which have recovered.

Three hundred twenty-five of the cases remain active.

There have been 14 deaths.

Copyright 2020 WSAZ. All rights reserved.