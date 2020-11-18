Advertisement

Accidental shooting at Charleston Fire Department

The Charleston Fire Department says it happened Tuesday night just after 11 p.m. at Fire...
The Charleston Fire Department says it happened Tuesday night just after 11 p.m. at Fire Station #7 along Cora Street.(AP)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Nov. 18, 2020 at 1:06 PM EST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A Charleston Fire Department firefighter was taken to the hospital Tuesday after being struck by accidental gunfire.

The Charleston Fire Department says it happened Tuesday night just after 11 p.m. at Fire Station #7 along Cora Street.

They say Isaac Brunetti was trying to secure his personal firearm in his locker when he accidentally shot himself in the leg.

The department says Brunetti was treated at the hospital and later discharged. Other firefighters were there and helped assist Brunetti but were not injured.

The incident is being investigated by the Charleston Police Department and internally investigated by the Charleston Fire Department.

Keep checking WSAZ.com for more details.

Copyright 2020 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A woman was hit and killed by a train near Kanawha Terrace and MacCorkle Avenue Southwest in...
UPDATE | Deputies release name of woman struck and killed by CSX train
30 more people have died in connection to the virus.
Over 7,000 new COVID-19 cases, 30 deaths in Ohio; Governor issues curfew
An elderly woman died Monday after a house fire in the Fraziers Bottom area of Putnam County,...
UPDATE | Elderly woman dead after Putnam County fire; name released
A Huntington business will have a chance to expand to a new location along Hal Greer Boulevard...
UPDATE | Huntington business owner granted variance approval for new building
The coach is afraid players could put themselves in more danger by trying to stay in shape in...
Coach wants players to be allowed to continue to practice at school

Latest News

OHSAA changes football state championship game times.
OHSAA changes state championship game times
Nintendo holiday gift guide
Nintendo holiday gift guide
Small businesses and holiday shopping
Small businesses and holiday shopping
'Tis the season to give and give back
'Tis the season to give and give back
Coronavirus
Kanawha County Parks & Rec employee tests positive for COVID-19