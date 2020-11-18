Accidental shooting at Charleston Fire Department

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A Charleston Fire Department firefighter was taken to the hospital Tuesday after being struck by accidental gunfire.

The Charleston Fire Department says it happened Tuesday night just after 11 p.m. at Fire Station #7 along Cora Street.

They say Isaac Brunetti was trying to secure his personal firearm in his locker when he accidentally shot himself in the leg.

The department says Brunetti was treated at the hospital and later discharged. Other firefighters were there and helped assist Brunetti but were not injured.

The incident is being investigated by the Charleston Police Department and internally investigated by the Charleston Fire Department.

