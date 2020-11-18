Advertisement

Another COVID-19 death reported in Boyd County, 36 new cases

Another person has died from COVID-19 in Boyd County, Kentucky.
Another person has died from COVID-19 in Boyd County, Kentucky.(KOLO)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Nov. 18, 2020 at 5:19 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOYD COUNTY, Ky. (WSAZ) – Another person has died from COVID-19 in Boyd County.

The Boyd County Emergency Operations Center made that announcement Wednesday, saying the victim was a 54-year-old man.

Health officials also announced 36 new cases, ranging from a 9-month-old girl to a 78-year-old man. A woman in her late 20s is in hospital isolation.

Since the pandemic started, there have been 1,281 overall cases.

Twenty-six people have died.

Copyright 2020 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A woman was hit and killed by a train near Kanawha Terrace and MacCorkle Avenue Southwest in...
UPDATE | Deputies release name of woman struck and killed by CSX train
30 more people have died in connection to the virus.
Over 7,000 new COVID-19 cases, 30 deaths in Ohio; Governor issues curfew
An elderly woman died Monday after a house fire in the Fraziers Bottom area of Putnam County,...
UPDATE | Elderly woman dead after Putnam County fire; name released
A Huntington business will have a chance to expand to a new location along Hal Greer Boulevard...
UPDATE | Huntington business owner granted variance approval for new building
The coach is afraid players could put themselves in more danger by trying to stay in shape in...
Coach wants players to be allowed to continue to practice at school

Latest News

Every year at Thanksgiving, the Paramount Arts Center in Downtown Ashland, Kentucky is filled...
Festival of Trees and Trains returns to the Paramount Arts Center
WSAZ Investigates | RISE house still needs repairs months later
WSAZ Investigates | RISE house still needs repairs months later
Concerns about blighted and abandoned homes in the Westwood community of Boyd County has...
Boyd County neighbors frustrated over dilapidated homes
For the first time since March, a Charleston grocery store is seeing a high demand for personal...
COVID surge causes toilet paper limits