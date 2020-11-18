Another COVID-19 death reported in Boyd County, 36 new cases

BOYD COUNTY, Ky. (WSAZ) – Another person has died from COVID-19 in Boyd County.

The Boyd County Emergency Operations Center made that announcement Wednesday, saying the victim was a 54-year-old man.

Health officials also announced 36 new cases, ranging from a 9-month-old girl to a 78-year-old man. A woman in her late 20s is in hospital isolation.

Since the pandemic started, there have been 1,281 overall cases.

Twenty-six people have died.

