Another COVID-19 death reported in Boyd County, 36 new cases
Published: Nov. 18, 2020 at 5:19 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BOYD COUNTY, Ky. (WSAZ) – Another person has died from COVID-19 in Boyd County.
The Boyd County Emergency Operations Center made that announcement Wednesday, saying the victim was a 54-year-old man.
Health officials also announced 36 new cases, ranging from a 9-month-old girl to a 78-year-old man. A woman in her late 20s is in hospital isolation.
Since the pandemic started, there have been 1,281 overall cases.
Twenty-six people have died.
