Businesses react to Ohio curfew

IRONTON, Ohio (WSAZ) - A curfew will go into effect across Ohio starting Thursday night in an effort to slow the spread of COVID-19.

Gov. Mike DeWine announced curfew hours will be from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m., and the curfew is expected to last 21 days.

Crystal Maynard is a bartender at the Laidback Bar and Grille in Ironton.

“This entire industry has been hit pretty hard,” she said. “We’ve all struggled.”

Before the pandemic, they were open until 2:30 in the morning. Since reopening in May, patrons have had to be out by 11 p.m.

Now with the new curfew in Ohio that goes into effect Thursday night, customers will have to be out even earlier.

“We’re just willing to do whatever it takes,” Maynard said. “I’ve seen friends lose businesses. I’ve seen people lose their homes.”

Cindy Barnes owns Peddler’s Home Cooking in Ironton. Before the virus hit, her restaurant was open 24 hours. Now they close at 8 p.m. and won’t even be affected by the curfew.

Barnes is just hoping they can avoid another shutdown.

“I don’t know what 10 to 5 is going to help, but that’s better than the alternative, which is a shutdown,” Barnes said.

“I’ve never known an illness to come out at a certain time of night,” Maynard said. “I’ve seen thousands of people go through the doors of big establishments every day. These stipulations could really shut small businesses like these bars and restaurants down.”

The curfew will have exceptions. It won’t apply to people going to or from work, people getting food, or people in emergencies.

