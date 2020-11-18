Advertisement

Chicago man comes home after 8-month battle with COVID-19

By WLS Staff
Published: Nov. 18, 2020 at 2:27 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHICAGO (WLS) - One 72-year-old man in Illinois is finally out of the hospital after an eight-month battle with coronavirus.

“It has changed me completely,” Mike Margelewski said. “I mean, I can’t do anything like I could before.”

Mike Margelewski was taken by ambulance back to his home this week. He had been in and out of hospitals and rehab facilities since April.

During his battle, the father, husband, and longtime city of Chicago employee was in a medically induced coma and was on a ventilator twice.

“The first couple of days, it wasn’t too bad, and then it was like somebody just turned out the lights. I don’t remember nothing,” Mike Margelewski said.

His wife Pam Margelewski was at his side and was his advocate when the prognosis was grim.

“He went into acute respiratory failure twice and even coded. For a while, all of his organs were not doing very well. Everything was shutting down and it was all from COVID,” Pam Margelewski said.

After months of fighting for his life, Mike Margelewski has a message for people who still said COVID-19 just isn’t that bad.

“Just take a look at me and you will find out that it is real,” he said.

His family is asking for people to take the virus seriously.

“You don’t believe it? Come over here, come look at this 72-year-old man, who by the way only had high blood pressure when he went to the hospital,” Pam Margelewski said.

Mike Margelewski isn’t fully out of the woods yet. He still has to go through rehab and dialysis from home.

Copyright 2020 WLS via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A woman was hit and killed by a train near Kanawha Terrace and MacCorkle Avenue Southwest in...
UPDATE | Deputies release name of woman struck and killed by CSX train
30 more people have died in connection to the virus.
Over 7,000 new COVID-19 cases, 30 deaths in Ohio; Governor issues curfew
An elderly woman died Monday after a house fire in the Fraziers Bottom area of Putnam County,...
UPDATE | Elderly woman dead after Putnam County fire; name released
A Huntington business will have a chance to expand to a new location along Hal Greer Boulevard...
UPDATE | Huntington business owner granted variance approval for new building
The coach is afraid players could put themselves in more danger by trying to stay in shape in...
Coach wants players to be allowed to continue to practice at school

Latest News

Handcuffs image
Three arrested and drugs found after search warrant
Cobb County Election officials handle ballots during an audit, Monday, Nov. 16, 2020, in...
Deadline near for hand tally of presidential race in Georgia
Ellen Horsley first tested positive in August after showing mild symptoms. Then in November,...
Portsmouth woman tests positive for COVID-19 twice in three months
FILE - In this Wednesday, Sept. 30, 2020 file photo, a Boeing 737 Max jet, piloted by Federal...
Boeing Max to fly again almost 2 years after deadly crashes
Iota and Eta have devastated Central America.
Iota’s devastation comes into focus in storm-weary Nicaragua