Christmas parade cancelled in Greenup County
Published: Nov. 18, 2020 at 11:29 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
GREENUP COUNTY, KY. (WSAZ) - Due to the rise in new COVID-19 cases in Greenup County, council members decided to cancel the 2020 Christmas parade.
They made the announcement Wednesday morning.
City council members are working to put together a celebration in the summer. That depends on how effective the upcoming coronavirus vaccines are.
