Christmas parade cancelled in Greenup County

GREENUP COUNTY, KY. (WSAZ) - Due to the rise in new COVID-19 cases in Greenup County, council members decided to cancel the 2020 Christmas parade.

They made the announcement Wednesday morning.

City council members are working to put together a celebration in the summer. That depends on how effective the upcoming coronavirus vaccines are.

