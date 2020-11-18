Advertisement

Christmas parade cancelled in Greenup County

The 2020 Greenup County Christmas parade has been cancelled.
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Nov. 18, 2020 at 11:29 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
GREENUP COUNTY, KY. (WSAZ) - Due to the rise in new COVID-19 cases in Greenup County, council members decided to cancel the 2020 Christmas parade.

They made the announcement Wednesday morning.

City council members are working to put together a celebration in the summer. That depends on how effective the upcoming coronavirus vaccines are.

