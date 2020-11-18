Cold snap has short run

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -Late word from Snowshoe mountain on Tuesday evening confirms 4848 (the elevation of the “Top of the World”) is a winter wonderland after 2.5″ of snow fell during the day. While most of the region felt a cold but dry northwest bluster with temperatures in the 40s, Snowshoe and Canaan Valley checked in with temperatures in the 20s, wind chills in the teens and fresh powder on the ground!

Now under the cover of darkness clear skies and lighter winds will sponsor the coldest night of the fall so far. Temperatures will be diving deep down into the 20s by dawn Wednesday. Oddly a look at the weather the next 2 weeks suggests this is likely to be the coldest night until December as milder winds will be blowing for most of the next 2 weeks.

Wednesday will start a 3 day spree of blue skies though a lingering chill will keep highs confined to the upper 40s. By Thursday thru the weekend, the wind direction will turn around and with it will come a rise in temperature into the 60s.

Looking ahead the weekend, as more humid air tries to head northward into our region, cloud cover will gather on Saturday into Sunday though prospects for rain are small until Monday. That’s when a front will be approaching from the Mississippi Valley armed with overcast skies and rain showers.

Add it up and good travel weather leading up to and thru the pre-Thanksgiving weekend will help cushion us from the expected holiday rush as folks head over the moutnains and through the woods for the Thanksgiving holiday.

