COVID surge causes toilet paper limits

By Chaelesse Delpleche
Published: Nov. 18, 2020 at 5:57 PM EST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
CHARLESTON W.Va. (WSAZ) - If you walk down aisle seven of the Charleston Piggly Wiggly, you’ll see some empty shelves.

For the first time since March, the store is seeing a high demand for personal hygiene supplies.

Store managers say they received a toilet paper shipment on Tuesday, but it could run out soon.

In a an effort to try and keep up with the demand, officials there have brought back buying limits.

“We actually posted that last night due to the over buying or everybody buying, I should say,” said Tom Keaton a manager at Piggly Wiggly.

Starting Wednesday, the store is only allowing customers to buy two packs of toilet paper.

Customers say they can understand why the grocery store made that move.

“I think it’s a great idea that stores are forcing people to be considerate of others,” said Joyce Almond, a Piggly Wiggly shopper.

In addition to toilet paper, Keaton says disinfectant products are in high demand. He warns customers to not overbuy during the pandemic.

“That’s what helps create the shortage, and you’ve got so many people that’s actually doing it,” Keaton said. “That makes it kind of hard for the suppliers to keep up.”

As store managers try and get things under control, they ask shoppers to only buy what they need.

