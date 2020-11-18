Festival of Trees and Trains returns to the Paramount Arts Center

ASHLAND, Ky. (WSAZ) - Some Christmas cheer is arriving to the Tri-State this Friday when the Paramount Arts Center in Ashland kicks off the 36th Annual ‘Festival of Trees and Trains.’

The festival normally features lights, trains, Christmas trees, and a little holiday cheer, but with COVID-19 there will be some changes families should expect.

“This is our 36th year and to take something this big and important away from them, we just had to pull it off,” said Tamme Grub, the lead chairperson for the Festival of Trees and Trains.

In the past, along with the trees, the festival included a large-scale train display and live music performances. To avoid large gatherings inside the building, these features have been removed.

“COVID made it difficult to do that. Our train is a popular attraction but it also promotes people standing or getting too close together,” Grubb said. ”Our priority this year is to have the event but keep the community and our volunteers safe.”

Visitors interested in bidding can use their cell phones to scan a QR code beneath the tree and place their bid online.

The magic of the festival can even be brought right to your home.

“I understand there may be some people who just aren’t going to be able to come. They may be at high risk and it’s not safe for them to come out in public,” Grubb said. “For the first time ever, we are going to have a virtual tour option that will be available on Thanksgiving and Friday.”

Grubb says the festival draws about 16,000 people a year, all of whom are excited to spread some Christmas cheer.

‘The Festival of Trees and Trains’ runs from Friday, Nov. 20 through Sunday, Nov. 29.

Below are the hours:

12 p.m. - 8 p.m. on both Fridays, both Saturdays, Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday

Sundays 12 p.m. - 6 p.m.

Thanksgiving 4 p.m. - 8 p.m.

