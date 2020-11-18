Advertisement

Festival of Trees and Trains returns to the Paramount Arts Center

By Kimberly Keagy
Published: Nov. 18, 2020 at 6:34 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ASHLAND, Ky. (WSAZ) - Some Christmas cheer is arriving to the Tri-State this Friday when the Paramount Arts Center in Ashland kicks off the 36th Annual ‘Festival of Trees and Trains.’

The festival normally features lights, trains, Christmas trees, and a little holiday cheer, but with COVID-19 there will be some changes families should expect.

“This is our 36th year and to take something this big and important away from them, we just had to pull it off,” said Tamme Grub, the lead chairperson for the Festival of Trees and Trains.

In the past, along with the trees, the festival included a large-scale train display and live music performances. To avoid large gatherings inside the building, these features have been removed.

“COVID made it difficult to do that. Our train is a popular attraction but it also promotes people standing or getting too close together,” Grubb said. ”Our priority this year is to have the event but keep the community and our volunteers safe.”

Visitors interested in bidding can use their cell phones to scan a QR code beneath the tree and place their bid online.

The magic of the festival can even be brought right to your home.

“I understand there may be some people who just aren’t going to be able to come. They may be at high risk and it’s not safe for them to come out in public,” Grubb said. “For the first time ever, we are going to have a virtual tour option that will be available on Thanksgiving and Friday.”

Grubb says the festival draws about 16,000 people a year, all of whom are excited to spread some Christmas cheer.

‘The Festival of Trees and Trains’ runs from Friday, Nov. 20 through Sunday, Nov. 29.

Below are the hours:

  • 12 p.m. - 8 p.m. on both Fridays, both Saturdays, Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday
  • Sundays 12 p.m. - 6 p.m.
  • Thanksgiving 4 p.m. - 8 p.m.

Copyright 2020 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A woman was hit and killed by a train near Kanawha Terrace and MacCorkle Avenue Southwest in...
UPDATE | Deputies release name of woman struck and killed by CSX train
30 more people have died in connection to the virus.
Over 7,000 new COVID-19 cases, 30 deaths in Ohio; Governor issues curfew
An elderly woman died Monday after a house fire in the Fraziers Bottom area of Putnam County,...
UPDATE | Elderly woman dead after Putnam County fire; name released
A Huntington business will have a chance to expand to a new location along Hal Greer Boulevard...
UPDATE | Huntington business owner granted variance approval for new building
The coach is afraid players could put themselves in more danger by trying to stay in shape in...
Coach wants players to be allowed to continue to practice at school

Latest News

Toilet paper is hard to come by at some stores in the region due to COVID-19 surge buying.
COVID surge causes toilet paper limits in some stores
Ladema Shafer stands on the porch of her house that was rebuilt as part of the RISE flood...
WSAZ Investigates | RISE house still needs repairs months later
WSAZ Investigates | RISE house still needs repairs months later
WSAZ Investigates | RISE house still needs repairs months later
Concerns about blighted and abandoned homes in the Westwood community of Boyd County has...
Boyd County neighbors frustrated over dilapidated homes