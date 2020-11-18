Advertisement

Fire destroys vacant home in Charleston

Fire destroys vacant home in Charleston.
Fire destroys vacant home in Charleston.(John Green)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Nov. 18, 2020 at 7:03 AM EST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A fire destroyed a vacant home in Charleston Wednesday morning.

It started around 2:30 a.m. at a home on the 900 block of Amity Drive.

Firefighters say the home was fully engulfed when they arrived on scene.

No one was hurt.

The cause of the fire is unknown. Firefighters say there were no utilities or gas connected to the home.

Copyright 2020 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A woman was hit and killed by a train near Kanawha Terrace and MacCorkle Avenue Southwest in...
Woman hit and killed by train
30 more people have died in connection to the virus.
Over 7,000 new COVID-19 cases, 30 deaths in Ohio; Governor issues curfew
An elderly woman died Monday after a house fire in the Fraziers Bottom area of Putnam County,...
UPDATE | Elderly woman dead after Putnam County fire; name released
The coach is afraid players could put themselves in more danger by trying to stay in shape in...
Coach wants players to be allowed to continue to practice at school
crash
One person injured in three-vehicle accident

Latest News

Gov. Justice to give W.Va. COVID update this morning
Gov. Justice to give W.Va. COVID update this morning
Mailed unemployment scams on rise
Mailed unemployment scams on rise
Fire destroys home in Charleston
Fire destroys home in Charleston
City leaders in Nitro, West Virginia, voted Tuesday night to make some major upgrades to their...
Nitro city leaders approve major upgrades to community pool