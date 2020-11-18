Fire destroys vacant home in Charleston.

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A fire destroyed a vacant home in Charleston Wednesday morning.

It started around 2:30 a.m. at a home on the 900 block of Amity Drive.

Firefighters say the home was fully engulfed when they arrived on scene.

No one was hurt.

The cause of the fire is unknown. Firefighters say there were no utilities or gas connected to the home.

