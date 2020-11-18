Advertisement

Governor Justice says he does not plan on shutdowns

Governor Justice holds press conference
Governor Justice holds press conference(WSAZ, Governor Jim Justice)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Nov. 18, 2020 at 11:49 AM EST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - West Virginia Governor Jim justice said he does not plan on shutting anything down during his press conference Wednesday morning. He says he’s asking you to wear your mask.

He says he does not believe we will have to take drastic steps or shut down anything to curb the coronavirus battle.

But Governor Justice says we can’t take anything off of the table and will consider anything going forward.

Dr. Clay Marsh, West Virginia’s Coronavirus Czar, says we are averaging more cases now over the last seven days than we have during the rest of the pandemic in the mountain state.

Dr. Anye Amjad, the State Health Officer, is asking if you test positive for COVID-19, you should notify your close contacts. This is someone you have been in contact with within 48 hours, including someone you live with, or with in contact for more than 15 minutes within a 24 hour period.

This does not mean the health department will stop notifying close contacts. This is to just to help them get ahead of the virus.

This is a developing story. Keep checking the WSAZ App for the latest information.

Copyright 2020 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A woman was hit and killed by a train near Kanawha Terrace and MacCorkle Avenue Southwest in...
UPDATE | Deputies release name of woman struck and killed by CSX train
30 more people have died in connection to the virus.
Over 7,000 new COVID-19 cases, 30 deaths in Ohio; Governor issues curfew
An elderly woman died Monday after a house fire in the Fraziers Bottom area of Putnam County,...
UPDATE | Elderly woman dead after Putnam County fire; name released
The coach is afraid players could put themselves in more danger by trying to stay in shape in...
Coach wants players to be allowed to continue to practice at school
crash
One person injured in three-vehicle accident

Latest News

The 2020 Greenup County Christmas parade has been cancelled.
Christmas parade cancelled in Greenup County
KHSAA
KHSAA to discuss winter sports
Governor Justice holds press conference
Governor Justice awards nearly $1 million in Justice Assistance Grant program funds
The Nicholas County Sheriff’s Office says it happened just before 5 p.m. on U.S. Route 39 near...
Two dead in head-on crash