Ironton prepping for state final rematch

IRONTON, Oh. (WSAZ) - It’s rare for one team to get back to a state title game in any sport and even harder to have two teams compete against each other in consecutive years. That is the scenario in the Ohio Division V high school football playoffs as defending champ Kirtland will be playing 2019 runner up Ironton this Saturday in Columbus. WSAZ talked with the Tigers as they are preparing for a highly anticipated re-match.

