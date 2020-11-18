Advertisement

Ironton prepping for state final rematch

By Jim Treacy
Published: Nov. 17, 2020 at 9:01 PM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
IRONTON, Oh. (WSAZ) - It’s rare for one team to get back to a state title game in any sport and even harder to have two teams compete against each other in consecutive years. That is the scenario in the Ohio Division V high school football playoffs as defending champ Kirtland will be playing 2019 runner up Ironton this Saturday in Columbus. WSAZ talked with the Tigers as they are preparing for a highly anticipated re-match.

