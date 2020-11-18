Advertisement

Kanawha County Parks & Rec employee tests positive for COVID-19

By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Nov. 18, 2020 at 1:21 PM EST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - An employee with the Kanawha County Parks and Recreation Department has tested positive for COVID-19.

The department says it was notified last week that an employee had tested positive.

Officials say the employee has not been at work since Nov. 1.

The department says it has been in contact with the Kanawha-Charleston Health Department in regards to contact tracing.

“Our employee is in my thoughts at this time as I hope they have a quick recovery to this virus that has affected so many. We continue to do what we can to stop the spread of this virus by following guidelines, cleaning, socially distancing, and wearing masks,” said Jeff Hutchinson, the Executive Director.

