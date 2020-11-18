Kentucky Gov. Beshear announces new steps to curb coronavirus

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WSAZ) - Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear says Wednesday is the fourth highest day in new positive COVID-19 cases and announced new steps to help stop the spread of the virus.

He made the announcement Wednesday afternoon during a news conference.

2,753 new cases of COVID-19 have been reported within the last 24 hours. 292 of these are kids 18 years old and younger. 144,753 total cases have been reported since the start of the pandemic in March.

The top five highest days have been within the last week in regards to the highest days of new coronavirus cases.

The positivity rate is up to 9.13%.

32 additional Kentuckians have been hospitalized since Tuesday.

15 more people have died in connection to the virus.

Beshear says there will not be a shut down or categorizing businesses whether or not they are essential.

The governor announced targeted steps that range from three to six weeks in duration.

The first step involves private gatherings being further limited. Indoor social gatherings are limited to your current household plus one other household. Eight people or less is acceptable.

The second step involves limiting people at indoor venues, event spaces or theaters. No more than 25 people per room are permitted. This includes weddings and funerals.

This does not apply to indoor services with in-person worship. The governor will announce steps for those on Thursday.

The third step includes restaurants and bars. They will be closed to indoor dining. There will be delivery or to-go services, as well as outdoor services.

These steps go into effect from at 5 p.m. Friday, Nov. 20 through 11:59 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 13.

Beshear is launching a $40 million fund to help those restaurants and bars impacted.

Gyms will be at 33% occupancy and masking will now be required. Group classes will now be prohibited.

All indoor recreation facilities will be postponed until Dec. 13. There will be no indoor practices for sports teams. Individual lessons will be allowed, but masking is required.

33% occupancy also applies to pools and bowling alleys and similar businesses.

Governor Beshear says, when possible, employees should work from home and businesses should close to the public. They should maintain 33% occupancy at most.

These steps also go into effect at 5 p.m. Friday and last through 11:59 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 13.

The governor also announced there will be no in-person school from Nov. 23-Jan. 3. All public and private schools must stop in-person instruction starting Nov. 23. Middle and high schools will remain in remote instruction through Jan. 4, 2021.

Elementary schools may reopen on Dec. 7 if their county is not in the red zone and the school follows all healthy at schools guidance.

Retail will not be restricted any further, according to Gov. Beshear.

The governor says these new restrictions will be enforced. Officials are asking counties for assistance to enforce the executive order. Many of the groups impacted by these restrictions are licensed. If they do not follow the guidelines, there will be issues with their license, Governor Beshear says. Restaurants and bars will also not get their part of the $40 million if they aren’t following the executive order.

This is a developing story.

Keep checking the WSAZ App for the latest information.

Copyright 2020 WSAZ. All rights reserved.