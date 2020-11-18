KHSAA to discuss winter sports

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WSAZ) - The Kentucky High School Athletics Association is expected to talk about winter sports during their board of control meeting Wednesday morning.

It’s the 5th item on the agenda.

The KHSAA already announced some Kentucky high school football playoffs can start their first round on Friday.

This is a developing story.

