Marshall head football coach up for 2020 American Heart Association Paul “Bear” Bryant Award

Coach Doc Holliday is among 24 contenders
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Nov. 18, 2020 at 10:42 AM EST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Marshall Head Football Coach Doc Holliday is one of 24 coaches up for the 2020 American Heart Association Paul “Bear" Bryant Coach of the Year Award.

The award honors the top college coach while raising lifesaving funds and awareness.

The winner will be announced live on Wednesday, January 13, 2021, during a virtual awards ceremony. The funds will benefit the American Heart Association, the world’s leading voluntary health organization devoted to a world of longer, healthier lives.

The award is named after football legend, Paul “Bear” Bryant. Bryant died from a heart attack in 1983. His family partnered up with the American Heart Association in 1986 to create the Paul “Bear” Bryant Awards. Each year, the award honors Bryant’s legacy by recognizing coaching excellence, while raising lifesaving funds for cardiovascular disease research.

Here’s the full list of coaches on the award’s Watch List:

Tom Allen, Indiana University

Matt Campbell, Iowa State University

Jamey Chadwell, Coastal Carolina University

Paul Chryst, University of Wisconsin

Mario Cristobal, University of Oregon

Ryan Day, The Ohio State University

Manny Diaz, University of Miami

Karl Dorrell, University of Colorado

Luke Fickell, University of Cincinnati

Jimbo Fisher, Texas A&M University

Pat Fitzgerald, Northwestern University

Mike Gundy, Oklahoma State University

Clay Helton, University of Southern California

Tom Herman, The University of Texas at Austin

Doc Holliday, Marshall University

Brian Kelly, Notre Dame University

Gus Malzahn, Auburn University

Dan Mullen, University of Florida

Jay Norvell, University of Nevada

Lincoln Riley, University of Oklahoma

Nick Saban, University of Alabama

Kalani Sitake, Brigham Young University

Kirby Smart, University of Georgia

Dabo Swinney, Clemson University

