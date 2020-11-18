Marshall head football coach up for 2020 American Heart Association Paul “Bear” Bryant Award
Coach Doc Holliday is among 24 contenders
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Marshall Head Football Coach Doc Holliday is one of 24 coaches up for the 2020 American Heart Association Paul “Bear" Bryant Coach of the Year Award.
The award honors the top college coach while raising lifesaving funds and awareness.
The winner will be announced live on Wednesday, January 13, 2021, during a virtual awards ceremony. The funds will benefit the American Heart Association, the world’s leading voluntary health organization devoted to a world of longer, healthier lives.
The award is named after football legend, Paul “Bear” Bryant. Bryant died from a heart attack in 1983. His family partnered up with the American Heart Association in 1986 to create the Paul “Bear” Bryant Awards. Each year, the award honors Bryant’s legacy by recognizing coaching excellence, while raising lifesaving funds for cardiovascular disease research.
Here’s the full list of coaches on the award’s Watch List:
Tom Allen, Indiana University
Matt Campbell, Iowa State University
Jamey Chadwell, Coastal Carolina University
Paul Chryst, University of Wisconsin
Mario Cristobal, University of Oregon
Ryan Day, The Ohio State University
Manny Diaz, University of Miami
Karl Dorrell, University of Colorado
Luke Fickell, University of Cincinnati
Jimbo Fisher, Texas A&M University
Pat Fitzgerald, Northwestern University
Mike Gundy, Oklahoma State University
Clay Helton, University of Southern California
Tom Herman, The University of Texas at Austin
Doc Holliday, Marshall University
Brian Kelly, Notre Dame University
Gus Malzahn, Auburn University
Dan Mullen, University of Florida
Jay Norvell, University of Nevada
Lincoln Riley, University of Oklahoma
Nick Saban, University of Alabama
Kalani Sitake, Brigham Young University
Kirby Smart, University of Georgia
Dabo Swinney, Clemson University
