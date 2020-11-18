Advertisement

Nitro city leaders approve major upgrades to community pool

City leaders in Nitro, West Virginia, voted Tuesday night to make some major upgrades to their...
City leaders in Nitro, West Virginia, voted Tuesday night to make some major upgrades to their community pool.
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Nov. 17, 2020 at 11:36 PM EST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
NITRO, W.Va. (WSAZ) – While pool season may feel like seasons away, there’s already a splash of excitement for Nitro residents who’ve been unable to use their pool in recent years.

City leaders voted Tuesday night to make some major upgrades. They allocated funds to build a bathhouse, a concession stand and a new 3,000-square-foot workout facility.

They also voted to apply for a grant that would build a new splash pad near the pool.

It’s exciting news for many who live in the area because that pool has been closed for several years.

“Well, our bathhouse that we have now is sixty years old,” Mayor Dave Casebolt said. “It’s just not functional anymore. The concession stand is too small, we have constant plumbing issues, and just a lot of issues with the old bathhouse.”

Construction is expected to begin sometime in the spring.

