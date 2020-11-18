OHSAA changes state championship game times

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSAZ) - The Ohio High School Athletic Association has changed the games times for the football state championship games.

The announcement was made on Wednesday.

The games will now kickoff at 1:15 p.m. and 6:15 p.m. on Friday and Saturday. The games on Sunday will kickoff at 12:15 p.m. and 5:15 p.m.

The decision was made to follow Ohio Governor Mike DeWine’s 10 p.m. statewide curfew order.

Teams and fans can still travel home after 10 p.m., the goal is to have the stadium closed in following the curfew.

