Advertisement

People magazine names Michael B. Jordan as Sexiest Man Alive

Michael B. Jordan attends The Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute benefit gala...
Michael B. Jordan attends The Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute benefit gala celebrating the opening of the "Camp: Notes on Fashion" exhibition on Monday, May 6, 2019, in New York.(Source: Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 18, 2020 at 12:14 AM EST|Updated: moments ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOS ANGELES (AP) - Actor Michael B. Jordan has been crowned as 2020′s Sexiest Man Alive by People magazine.

Jordan, known for his critically-acclaimed performances in “Fruitvale Station,” “Creed” and “Black Panther,” was revealed as this year’s winner Tuesday night on ABC’s “Jimmy Kimmel Live!”

The actor tells the magazine in an issue out Friday that the honor is a “cool feeling.”

“You know, everybody always made that joke, like, ‘Mike, this is the one thing you’re probably not going to get,’” he said. “But it’s a good club to be a part of.”

Other recent winners include John Legend, Dwayne Johnson, Chris Hemsworth, Idris Elba, Adam Levine, Channing Tatum and David Beckham.

The 33-year-old Jordan said the women in his family are “definitely proud of this one.” He credits his entire family for supporting him throughout the years.

“When my grandmother was alive, it was something that she collected, and then my mom naturally reads it a lot and my aunts as well,” Jordan said. “This is one that they’re definitely going to have a special place for.”

Jordan’s steady rise has come through strong performances on television on series “The Wire” and “Friday Night Lights.” He made his mark in film as police shooting victim Oscar Grant in “Fruitvale Station,” boxer Adonis Creed in the “Rocky” sequels “Creed” and “Creed II” along with his stellar work as Erik Killmonger in the record-breaking “Black Panther.”

Along with his acting endeavors, Jordan has championed change behind the scenes in Hollywood. He started his own production company, Outlier Society Productions, which was among the first to embrace the inclusion rider, adopting the pledge to seek diverse casts and crews.

Jordan has been active in the Black Lives Matter movement and vocal about early voting registration for this year’s election.

“I think there’s a time and a place for everything,” he said. “I’ve been picking my moments to make the most impact. We can all take action — big or small — to help create the change we want to see.”

In 10 years, Jordan hopes to direct and produce more than taking on acting roles.

“Just growing, whatever the next evolution of me is,” said the actor, who will star as a former Navy SEAL-turned-CIA operative in Tom Clancy’s “Without Remorse.” “Hopefully a family by then, I’m going to throw that in the universe. I want to make an impact all over the world and not just through the roles that I play.”

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

“Despite the health order that limited mass gatherings to 10 people that was signed in April...
Health order to limit mass gatherings signed
A woman was hit and killed by a train near Kanawha Terrace and MacCorkle Avenue Southwest in...
Woman hit and killed by train
Henry Stuck
UPDATE | Man arrested for burglary after homeowner holds him at gunpoint
An elderly woman died Monday after a house fire in the Fraziers Bottom area of Putnam County,...
UPDATE | Elderly woman dead after Putnam County fire; name released
30 more people have died in connection to the virus.
Over 7,000 new COVID-19 cases, 30 deaths in Ohio; Governor issues curfew

Latest News

City leaders in Nitro, West Virginia, voted Tuesday night to make some major upgrades to their...
Nitro city leaders approve major upgrades to community pool
The Logan Fire Department says their dog Lucy went missing sometime last week and now they're...
Logan Fire Department dog’s disappearance leaves entire community concerned
A new experimental treatment for Alzheimer’s disease could be OK'd by FDA.
FDA allows 1st rapid virus test that gives results at home
A 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. curfew will go into effect in Ohio starting Thursday night.
Businesses react to Ohio curfew