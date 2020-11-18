Police respond to altercation
Published: Nov. 18, 2020 at 2:11 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Huntington Police are working to investigate an incident with three victims.
HPD says they responded to an altercation in the 500 block of 3rd Street Wednesday afternoon around 1:10.
Police say they found two people who received non-life threatening lacerations and a third person who reported a battery.
Officers are investigating.
No arrests have been made.
