Police respond to altercation

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Huntington Police are working to investigate an incident with three victims.

HPD says they responded to an altercation in the 500 block of 3rd Street Wednesday afternoon around 1:10.

Police say they found two people who received non-life threatening lacerations and a third person who reported a battery.

Officers are investigating.

No arrests have been made.

