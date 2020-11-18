Portsmouth woman tests positive for COVID-19 twice in three months

PORTSMOUTH, Ohio (WSAZ) - More than 1,000 people have tested positive for COVID-19 in Scioto County, but one woman says she’s had the rare distinction of testing positive for the virus twice in three months.

Ellen Horsley, 37, was first diagnosed in early August. After a trip to Disney, she felt no symptoms but isolated for 10 days to be safe. On the final day, she began to notice some mild nausea and a scratchy throat. She began to get headaches and, after testing positive, she developed a fever.

Horsley says she never lost her sense of taste or smell and under any other circumstance, she wouldn’t have thought much of her symptoms if it weren’t for the ongoing pandemic.

“I can’t say how many times I’ve heard someone say, ‘I wish I would just get it so I can be done with it,’” Horsley said, adding “I’m proof that you can get it a second time.”

She is now on the mend from her second bout with coronavirus and knows that a third infection is still possible. Horsley says her symptoms were different each time and has a message for everyone heading into the holiday season.

“It’s out there,” Horsley said. “It’s more prevalent than it’s ever been. The risk of catching it and sharing it is greater than it’s ever been. I have parents and in-laws that are in categories we need to protect. As much as I love getting together, my family is more important than a family dinner.”

The second time around, she lost her sense of taste and smell.

“Testing positive does not mean you get infected twice,” said Dr. Elie Saab, a pulmonologist at Southern Ohio Medical Center. “You could carry the genetic material in your nose up to 90 days. That doesn’t mean that you are infected, nor does that mean that you are infectious to others.”

Horsley has since cancelled her holiday plans with family and plans to host dinner virtually.

Medical professionals at SOMC worry about the upcoming holiday and how large gatherings may results in an increase in cases in the near future.

