Search warrant leads to arrest

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Members of the Huntington Police Department’s Detective Bureau and SWAT Team executed a search warrant on Wednesday that ended in an arrest.

Kevan Curry, of Huntington was arrested at his residence for wanton endangerment, felony destruction of property and discharging a firearm in city limits in connection to an incident on November 15th.

Police say they found a loaded revolver along with a second loaded handgun and pistol in Curry’s home.

Investigators also found ammunition, approximately 4,132 grams of marijuana, over six-thousand dollars in cash, digital scales and packaging materials.

Curry has been transported to the Huntington Police Department for processing.

He also has been charged with three additional felonies of being a prohibited person with a firearm and one count of possession of a controlled substance with the intent to deliver.

