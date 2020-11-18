Advertisement

Thanksgiving foods that are dangerous for your dog

By Andrea Stegman
Published: Nov. 18, 2020 at 2:53 PM EST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
(Gray News) - The holiday season calls for special foods that attract all members of the family to the kitchen, even your dog.

As you incorporate seasonal ingredients to your dishes, keep in mind that some of them might be harmful to your family pet.

The American Veterinary Medical Association points out some of the foods that would not be safe for your dog to ingest.

  • Fatty foods
  • Poultry bones and skin
  • Pies and most deserts
  • Onions, scallions, garlic
  • Spices
  • Yeast dough
  • Raisins and grapes
  • Anything with butter, sour cream, salt or pepper

There are some foods that would be safe if your dog were to eat.

According to the American Kennel Club, these foods would not be harmful to your dog.

  • Potatoes (any kind without the added ingredients)
  • Apples
  • Turkey meat (no bones or skin)
  • Green beans
  • Peas
  • Pumpkin
As an added precaution, the American Veterinary Medical Association suggests putting the trash where your pets can’t get to it.

Festive plants can also be dangerous to your pets. The ASPCA lists out all plants that are toxic to dogs.

The safest option this season, the AVMA suggests, would be to get a festive treat that is made especially for your pet.

