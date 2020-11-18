Three arrested and drugs found after search warrant

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Three people have been arrested after a search warrant.

It happened in the 500 block of 23rd Street West on Wednesday morning just before 7:30.

The Huntington Violent Crime Drug Task Force, Huntington Police Department’s Detective Bureau and HPD SWAT Team got the warrant after multiple shooting incidents led detectives to the residence.

When investigators got inside, they found 13 people, including two juveniles. They were all detained.

According to officials, they found one individual in possession of a distribution amount of suspected heroin and a firearm. This lead to a narcotics search warrant.

Investigators say they found about 77 grams of suspected heroin, 30 grams of suspected crystal methamphetamine, three firearms and other drug contraband used to traffic illegal narcotics.

Robert Hamlin, 38 was arrested for wanton endangerment, which occurred Nov. 15 in the 900 block of Monroe Avenue.

Justin Daniels, 36, was arrested for one count of possession with intent to deliver heroin and one count of possession with intent to deliver crystal methamphetamine.

Jeremy Daniels, 39, was arrested for one count of possession with intent to deliver heroin.

More arrests are expected, according to investigators.

