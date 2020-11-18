Advertisement

’Tis the season to give and give back

By Josie Fletcher
Published: Nov. 18, 2020 at 2:12 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -

Holiday shopping is going to be different this year, but that doesn’t mean you can’t make this season just as special by finding the perfect gift for everyone on your list while helping kids in your local community.

This year, giving back is on the top of everyone’s list, that’s why Nordstrom is proud to partner with Operation Warm and Big Brothers Big Sisters of America.

Copyright 2020 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A woman was hit and killed by a train near Kanawha Terrace and MacCorkle Avenue Southwest in...
UPDATE | Deputies release name of woman struck and killed by CSX train
30 more people have died in connection to the virus.
Over 7,000 new COVID-19 cases, 30 deaths in Ohio; Governor issues curfew
An elderly woman died Monday after a house fire in the Fraziers Bottom area of Putnam County,...
UPDATE | Elderly woman dead after Putnam County fire; name released
A Huntington business will have a chance to expand to a new location along Hal Greer Boulevard...
UPDATE | Huntington business owner granted variance approval for new building
The coach is afraid players could put themselves in more danger by trying to stay in shape in...
Coach wants players to be allowed to continue to practice at school

Latest News

Handcuffs image
Three arrested and drugs found after search warrant
Ellen Horsley first tested positive in August after showing mild symptoms. Then in November,...
Portsmouth woman tests positive for COVID-19 twice in three months
Nintendo holiday gift guide
Nintendo holiday gift guide
Small businesses and holiday shopping
Small businesses and holiday shopping