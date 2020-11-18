Two dead in head-on crash

NICHOLAS COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Two people are dead after a head-on crash Tuesday in Nicholas County.

The Nicholas County Sheriff’s Office says it happened just before 5 p.m. on U.S. Route 39 near Canvas.

They say Logan Russell, 33, from Fenwick, was traveling East on Route 39 and attempted to pass another vehicle when he hit the truck of Ralph Workman, 69, from Nettie, head on.

Investigators say Russell died on the scene and Workman died later at the hospital from his injuries.

The Nicholas County Sheriff’s Office is investigating.

