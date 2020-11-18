Advertisement

Two dead in head-on crash

The Nicholas County Sheriff's Office says it happened just before 5 p.m. on U.S. Route 39 near Canvas.
The Nicholas County Sheriff’s Office says it happened just before 5 p.m. on U.S. Route 39 near Canvas.(AP)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Nov. 18, 2020 at 10:22 AM EST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
NICHOLAS COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Two people are dead after a head-on crash Tuesday in Nicholas County.

The Nicholas County Sheriff’s Office says it happened just before 5 p.m. on U.S. Route 39 near Canvas.

They say Logan Russell, 33, from Fenwick, was traveling East on Route 39 and attempted to pass another vehicle when he hit the truck of Ralph Workman, 69, from Nettie, head on.

Investigators say Russell died on the scene and Workman died later at the hospital from his injuries.

The Nicholas County Sheriff’s Office is investigating.

