Worthington Police ask for help solving recent string of car break-ins

WORTHINGTON, Ky. (WSAZ) - The Worthington Police Department is investigating a string of recent car break-ins.

The police chief says the break-ins have happened within the last couple of nights in Worthington and other areas surrounding the city.

The department is asking everyone to check surveillance cameras to assist them in the investigation.

If you see anything suspicious or have any video of the incidents, you are asked to call the Worthington Police Department at 606-836-6144.

In the meantime, the department is asking neighbors to check their vehicles to make sure they are locked, call 911 to report any suspicious activity, and do not leave any valuable items in your car.

