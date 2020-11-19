11 COVID-19 deaths in West Virginia

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - 11 more individuals have died in connection to the coronavirus.

According to the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR), as of 10:00 a.m., November 19, 2020, there have been 972,894 total confirmatory laboratory results received for COVID-19, with 37,399 total cases and 623 deaths.

The deaths include an 87-year old female from Cabell County, a 70-year old male from Harrison County, a 68-year old male from Berkeley County, a 75-year old male from Ohio County, a 74-year old male from Marshall County, an 82-year old male from Kanawha County, a 63-year old female from Tyler County, a 92-year old female from Marshall County, an 85-year old male from Kanawha County, a 64-year old male from Wood County, and a 62-year old male from Kanawha County.

There are 11,643 active cases.

25,133 people have recovered from the virus.

CASES PER COUNTY: Barbour (298), Berkeley (2,440), Boone (553), Braxton (98), Brooke (455), Cabell (2,349), Calhoun (49), Clay (100), Doddridge (95), Fayette (997), Gilmer (180), Grant (264), Greenbrier (344), Hampshire (242), Hancock (459), Hardy (177), Harrison (977), Jackson (620), Jefferson (1,060), Kanawha (4,934), Lewis (215), Lincoln (371), Logan (958), Marion (653), Marshall (911), Mason (290), McDowell (537), Mercer (1,125), Mineral (781), Mingo (873), Monongalia (2,905), Monroe (310), Morgan (219), Nicholas (281), Ohio (1,182), Pendleton (88), Pleasants (65), Pocahontas (84), Preston (405), Putnam (1,504), Raleigh (1,301), Randolph (592), Ritchie (106), Roane (141), Summers (232), Taylor (235), Tucker (91), Tyler (115), Upshur (397), Wayne (863), Webster (51), Wetzel (352), Wirt (73), Wood (1,843), Wyoming (559).

Copyright 2020 WSAZ. All rights reserved.