Advertisement

11 COVID-19 deaths in West Virginia

Coronavirus in West Virginia
Coronavirus in West Virginia(AP Images)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Nov. 19, 2020 at 10:03 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - 11 more individuals have died in connection to the coronavirus.

According to the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR), as of 10:00 a.m., November 19, 2020, there have been 972,894 total confirmatory laboratory results received for COVID-19, with 37,399 total cases and 623 deaths.

The deaths include an 87-year old female from Cabell County, a 70-year old male from Harrison County, a 68-year old male from Berkeley County, a 75-year old male from Ohio County, a 74-year old male from Marshall County, an 82-year old male from Kanawha County, a 63-year old female from Tyler County, a 92-year old female from Marshall County, an 85-year old male from Kanawha County, a 64-year old male from Wood County, and a 62-year old male from Kanawha County.

There are 11,643 active cases.

25,133 people have recovered from the virus.

CASES PER COUNTY: Barbour (298), Berkeley (2,440), Boone (553), Braxton (98), Brooke (455), Cabell (2,349), Calhoun (49), Clay (100), Doddridge (95), Fayette (997), Gilmer (180), Grant (264), Greenbrier (344), Hampshire (242), Hancock (459), Hardy (177), Harrison (977), Jackson (620), Jefferson (1,060), Kanawha (4,934), Lewis (215), Lincoln (371), Logan (958), Marion (653), Marshall (911), Mason (290), McDowell (537), Mercer (1,125), Mineral (781), Mingo (873), Monongalia (2,905), Monroe (310), Morgan (219), Nicholas (281), Ohio (1,182), Pendleton (88), Pleasants (65), Pocahontas (84), Preston (405), Putnam (1,504), Raleigh (1,301), Randolph (592), Ritchie (106), Roane (141), Summers (232), Taylor (235), Tucker (91), Tyler (115), Upshur (397), Wayne (863), Webster (51), Wetzel (352), Wirt (73), Wood (1,843), Wyoming (559).

Copyright 2020 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Coronavirus in Kentucky
Kentucky Gov. Beshear announces new steps to curb coronavirus
Ellen Horsley first tested positive in August after showing mild symptoms. Then in November,...
Portsmouth woman tests positive for COVID-19 twice in three months
Police say they found two people who received non-life threatening lacerations and a third...
Police respond to altercation
The Nicholas County Sheriff’s Office says it happened just before 5 p.m. on U.S. Route 39 near...
Two dead in head-on crash
Governor Justice holds press conference
Governor Justice says he does not plan on shutdowns

Latest News

The Lawrence County Chamber of Commerce has announced it is canceling its Christmas Market this...
Lawrence County cancels Christmas Market, changes Festival of Trees to virtual format
According to the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources, Wayne County and Boone...
Multiple counties turn red
MGN image
Ten arrested in joint law enforcement operation in Athens County
Brandon Butcher Delivers the First Warning Forecast for Thursday, November 19th, 2020.
First Warning Forecast | Now That’s More Like It