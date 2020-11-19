177 new COVID-19 cases in Boyd County

BOYD COUNTY, Ky. (WSAZ) – One hundred seventy-seven new COVID-19 cases are reported Thursday in Boyd County.

The Boyd County Emergency Operations Center made that announcement, saying 133 of the cases are made up of prison inmates and staff at FCI Ashland.

The 44 latest cases from the general population range from a 7-year-old girl to a man and woman in their 80s.

Since the pandemic started, there have been 1,458 total cases, 705 of which have recovered.

Copyright 2020 WSAZ. All rights reserved.