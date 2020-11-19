2020 Ashland Christmas parade cancelled

ASHLAND, Ky. (WSAZ) - The Ashland Christmas parade has been cancelled.

That’s according to Marion Russell, who runs the parade.

The announcement was made Thursday morning.

This year’s parade was going to be drive-thru style due to the coronavirus.

This would have been 25 years of the parade that’s considered the second largest parade in Kentucky.

This is a developing story.

