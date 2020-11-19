2020 Ashland Christmas parade cancelled
Nov. 19, 2020
ASHLAND, Ky. (WSAZ) - The Ashland Christmas parade has been cancelled.
That’s according to Marion Russell, who runs the parade.
The announcement was made Thursday morning.
This year’s parade was going to be drive-thru style due to the coronavirus.
This would have been 25 years of the parade that’s considered the second largest parade in Kentucky.
