About 2,500 tested for COVID-19 in ‘Operation Drumstick’

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) – Nearly 2,500 people have been tested for COVID-19 as part of Kanawha County’s “Operations Drumstick.”

The Kanawha-Charleston Health Department made that announcement Thursday. Health officials say about 300 people got a flu vaccine.

The initiative, which started earlier this week, is to get people tested before Thanksgiving and the upcoming holiday season.

Dr. Sherri Young, health officer and executive director of the Kanawha-Charleston Health Department, urges residents to follow guidance of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention during the Thanksgiving holiday, including limiting holiday gatherings to people in their households.

“We are thankful for everyone who got a COVID-19 test this week. Testing is one way to help stop the spread of this disease, but it can’t be the only thing we do,” Young said in a news release. “If we’re not careful, Thanksgiving dinners have the potential to become super-spreader events. If you are gathering with people you don’t live with, wear your mask, stay six feet away from other people and, frequently wash your hands.”

