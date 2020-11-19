Advertisement

About 2,500 tested for COVID-19 in ‘Operation Drumstick’

Operation Drumstick takes off in Dunbar to help detect COVID-19
Operation Drumstick takes off in Dunbar to help detect COVID-19
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Nov. 19, 2020 at 4:59 PM EST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) – Nearly 2,500 people have been tested for COVID-19 as part of Kanawha County’s “Operations Drumstick.”

The Kanawha-Charleston Health Department made that announcement Thursday. Health officials say about 300 people got a flu vaccine.

The initiative, which started earlier this week, is to get people tested before Thanksgiving and the upcoming holiday season.

Dr. Sherri Young, health officer and executive director of the Kanawha-Charleston Health Department, urges residents to follow guidance of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention during the Thanksgiving holiday, including limiting holiday gatherings to people in their households.

“We are thankful for everyone who got a COVID-19 test this week. Testing is one way to help stop the spread of this disease, but it can’t be the only thing we do,” Young said in a news release. “If we’re not careful, Thanksgiving dinners have the potential to become super-spreader events. If you are gathering with people you don’t live with, wear your mask, stay six feet away from other people and, frequently wash your hands.”

Copyright 2020 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Coronavirus in Kentucky
Kentucky Gov. Beshear announces new steps to curb coronavirus
Ellen Horsley first tested positive in August after showing mild symptoms. Then in November,...
Portsmouth woman tests positive for COVID-19 twice in three months
According to the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources, Wayne County and Boone...
Multiple counties turn red
Police say they found two people who received non-life threatening lacerations and a third...
Police respond to altercation
The Nicholas County Sheriff’s Office says it happened just before 5 p.m. on U.S. Route 39 near...
Two dead in head-on crash

Latest News

The health department says there are 5,105 cases in the county.
Kanawha County reaches over 1,000 active COVID-19 cases
Coronavirus in Kentucky
Ky. Gov. Beshear reports ‘staggering high’ COVID-19 numbers
The Federal Bureau of Prisons says mass testing is happening at FCI Ashland among the inmate...
133 inmates positive for COVID-19 at FCI Ashland
Lincoln County Superintendent Jeff Kelley says the quarantines stem from a state-required...
Lincoln County Schools staff quarantined after COVID-19 exposure