Cabell-Huntington Health Department releases guidance on safely celebrating the holidays

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The Cabell-Huntington Health Department has released guidance for families on ways to safely celebrate the holidays this year.

The department says the safest way to celebrate Thanksgiving this year is with your household.

The CHHD says gathering with different households increases your risk of contracting COVID-19.

The department says families can consider hosting a virtual gathering.

Other ways to celebrate safely include: watching football and holiday movies with your household, shopping online, and putting up your favorite holiday decorations, and sharing photos of them with your friends and family.

The CHHD says crowded places pose a higher risk of contracting the virus, saying it is best to not participate in running events, parades or in-person Black Friday shopping.

The health department says keeping in-person gatherings small and only with members of your household decreases the risk of getting the virus. Health officials say wearing a mask, social distancing and washing your hands regularly, especially before eating is also important.

The department says if you are considering whether to attend or host an event, families and friend should check the levels of COVID-19 in their own community and in the community where they plan to celebrate.

