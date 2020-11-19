Federal judge rules against restaurant owners in mask mandate lawsuit

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) – A federal judge has ruled against a Putnam County restaurant in a civil suit that alleged the business was deprived of business by a state mask mandate.

The suit (Stewart v. Justice) was between the owners of Bridge Café and Bistro in Hurricane and West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice and members of the Putnam County Commission.

Filed Thursday in U.S. District Court’s Southern West Virginia District, the ruling states the statewide mask mandate did not violate the restaurant’s right to free speech, which was alleged in the lawsuit.

“For the Court to even consider the Plaintiff’s claims in this case would upset the federal-state balance and invade the province of separate state branches of government,” the ruling states. “If the Court were to second-guess or micromanage the Executive Branch’s efforts now, it would set a dangerous precedent with far-reaching effects on the State’s ability to effectively respond to new developments in this and future emergencies.”

The lawsuit had alleged that Bridge Cafe & Bistro was deprived of business by government officials overstepping their constitutional boundaries regarding the restaurant’s policy of wearing masks due to the coronavirus pandemic.

