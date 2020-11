NITRO, W.Va. (WSAZ) -A four-vehicle crash has shut down the fast lane of I-64 Eastbound near Nitro.

Putnam County 911 dispatchers say the slow lane is moving slowly and crews may have to shut down all Eastbound lanes to clean up the mess.

No one was hurt.

Keep checking the WSAZ App for the latest information.

Copyright 2020 WSAZ. All rights reserved.