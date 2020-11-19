Game Changer launches “Change Their Holiday” initiative

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Governor Jim Justice has announced a new promotion to help families recovering from opioid and substance misuse have what they need to enjoy a happy holiday season.

Governor Justice says the West Virginia Game Changer initiative is launching the new promotion.

Game Changer will be raising money until Friday, December 18. The fund will help give families in recovery a complete holiday, including the turkey dinner on Christmas Day.

“I’ve said for a long time that our kids are, without a doubt, the greatest treasure we have in West Virginia, and we need to do all we possibly can do to make their lives the very best they can be,” Gov. Justice said. “There are many kids that will surely have all kinds of happiness this holiday season. But there are too many others who may have a parent in recovery, or are living with their grandparents, whatever it may be, who are just getting by and may not be able to afford big dinners and gifts. That’s why I’m excited about the Change Their Holiday promotion. Between the great people putting this program together at Game Changer and the countless good-hearted West Virginians all across this state, I’m confident we will make a real difference in the lives of these children this holiday.”

Game Changer is aiming at tackling opioid and substance use, along with other issues that impact the youth in West Virginia.

To find out more or donate, click here.

Copyright 2020 WSAZ. All rights reserved.