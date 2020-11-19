Advertisement

Game Changer launches “Change Their Holiday” initiative

Red bow on ribbon
Red bow on ribbon(Associated Press)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Nov. 19, 2020 at 12:38 PM EST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Governor Jim Justice has announced a new promotion to help families recovering from opioid and substance misuse have what they need to enjoy a happy holiday season.

Governor Justice says the West Virginia Game Changer initiative is launching the new promotion.

Game Changer will be raising money until Friday, December 18. The fund will help give families in recovery a complete holiday, including the turkey dinner on Christmas Day.

“I’ve said for a long time that our kids are, without a doubt, the greatest treasure we have in West Virginia, and we need to do all we possibly can do to make their lives the very best they can be,” Gov. Justice said. “There are many kids that will surely have all kinds of happiness this holiday season. But there are too many others who may have a parent in recovery, or are living with their grandparents, whatever it may be, who are just getting by and may not be able to afford big dinners and gifts. That’s why I’m excited about the Change Their Holiday promotion. Between the great people putting this program together at Game Changer and the countless good-hearted West Virginians all across this state, I’m confident we will make a real difference in the lives of these children this holiday.”

Game Changer is aiming at tackling opioid and substance use, along with other issues that impact the youth in West Virginia.

To find out more or donate, click here.

Copyright 2020 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Coronavirus in Kentucky
Kentucky Gov. Beshear announces new steps to curb coronavirus
Ellen Horsley first tested positive in August after showing mild symptoms. Then in November,...
Portsmouth woman tests positive for COVID-19 twice in three months
Police say they found two people who received non-life threatening lacerations and a third...
Police respond to altercation
The Nicholas County Sheriff’s Office says it happened just before 5 p.m. on U.S. Route 39 near...
Two dead in head-on crash
Handcuffs image
Three arrested and drugs found after search warrant

Latest News

The hospital’s Board of Directors announced during a press conference Thursday that the new...
Pikeville Medical Center announces children’s hospital name
That’s according to Marion Russell, who runs the parade.
2020 Ashland Christmas parade cancelled
The Lawrence County Chamber of Commerce has announced it is canceling its Christmas Market this...
Lawrence County cancels Christmas Market, changes Festival of Trees to virtual format
According to the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources, Wayne County and Boone...
Multiple counties turn red