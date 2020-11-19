Goodwill and Facing Hunger Foodbank team up to feed families before the holidays

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Many families are finding themselves needing help for the very first time this year, and Goodwill and the Facing Hunger Foodbank are stepping up to fill that need.

The two organizations teamed up Thursday to host a drive-thru food pantry for 300 families.

Organizers say it’s the largest turnout in Huntington for an event of its kind, which unfortunately shows how great the need is right now, saying COVID-19 has put a huge strain on families trying to make ends meet.

Our WSAZ crew says cars were lined up seventy deep at one point for the food giveaway happening right before the holidays.

Workers say it’s heart breaking to see adults and children get excited about receiving items that most take for granted.

“A lot of times there are children in the car and they are so excited because we have milk and different things that we are giving out,” said Alissa Stewart Sparks with Goodwill. “So that does break your heart when you see how excited they are to get something that you and I can have, a container of milk everyday.”

Sparks went on to say as rewarding as it is to help so many families, the sad part will come at the end of the day when cars are still pulling in and the food runs out.

Copyright 2020 WSAZ. All rights reserved.