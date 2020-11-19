Indoor service at restaurants, bars to shut down down temporarily in Ky.

ASHLAND, Ky. (WSAZ) - Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear announced several big upcoming changes Wednesday in an effort to slow the spread of COVID-19.

One of those changes involves restaurants and bars. They will not be allowed to serve customers inside from Friday through Dec. 13.

Carryout, delivery, and outdoor dining will still be permitted.

Beshear says he understands this move will hurt people, but he says it’s necessary to slow down the third wave of COVID-19.

“None of these decisions are easy, and I can tell you none of them will be popular,” he said.

Michele Maiden, the floor manager of Bella Fonte Italian Restaurant in Ashland, said the governor’s announcement came as no surprise.

“Honestly we knew it was becoming because the cases have been rising so rapidly,” she said.

Maiden says she understands why indoor dining is being shut down temporarily.

“People don’t follow the rules,” she said. “No matter how careful we are, people will come in, and you ask them to please put your mask on, and they don’t do it. I don’t feel like it’s an unnecessary step.”

She also says it’s going to take a big toll on them financially, and they’ll have to let some employees go.

“It’s going to really hurt our business,” she said. “We’ll have to lay off I would say four or five at least, and you hate to do that right at Christmas time, right at holiday time.”

Forty million dollars in funding is being dedicated to help businesses through this. Individual bars or restaurants will be eligible for $10,000 in assistance.

U.S. Rep. Thomas Massie, R-Ky., tweeted “Does he (Governor Beshear) realize that won’t cover one night’s receipts for some of these establishments? He will bankrupt many of them.”

Applications for bars and restaurants to get assistance will be accepted from Nov. 30 to Dec. 18. It will not be available for publicly traded companies. It’s intended for smaller, locally owned establishments.

