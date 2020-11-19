Advertisement

Kanawha County reaches over 1,000 active COVID-19 cases

The health department says there are 5,105 cases in the county.
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Nov. 19, 2020 at 4:51 PM EST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Kanawha County has exceeded over 1,000 active coronavirus cases for the first time since the health department began tracking.

According to the Kanawha-Charleston Health Department, there are 1,023 active cases as of Thursday.

Three more people have died in connection to the virus. The deaths include a 62-year-old male, a 71-year-old male and a 77-year-old female. There have been 130 coronavirus deaths in the county.

55 additional people have recovered since Wednesday. There have been 3,952 recoveries since the start of the pandemic.

