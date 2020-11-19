Kanawha County reaches over 1,000 active COVID-19 cases

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Kanawha County has exceeded over 1,000 active coronavirus cases for the first time since the health department began tracking.

According to the Kanawha-Charleston Health Department, there are 1,023 active cases as of Thursday.

Three more people have died in connection to the virus. The deaths include a 62-year-old male, a 71-year-old male and a 77-year-old female. There have been 130 coronavirus deaths in the county.

The health department says there are 5,105 cases in the county.

55 additional people have recovered since Wednesday. There have been 3,952 recoveries since the start of the pandemic.

Copyright 2020 WSAZ. All rights reserved.